‘Barca girls’ out to retain Chapa Dimba crown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – Laikipia’s Falling Waters, previously Barcelona Ladies, will look to defend their Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Girls’ title when the Central Region Finals are held this weekend in Nanyuki.

Falling Waters head coach Eman Gullit expects a tough competition to earn the only slot to represent the region in the national finals, but believes the girls are well prepared to go all the way and win the crown for a second consecutive year.

“The hardest bit about being at the top is remaining there. We do not take it lightly that we managed to become Season two winners and our goal is to successfully defend the title. I have prepared the girls well enough in readiness for the tournament and I expect nothing but a win and I’m looking forward to some of them securing a spot to attend the training camp in Spain,” she stated.

The girls beat Limuru Starlets to clinch the Central region title last season and went all the way to the nationals where they lost out to Kitale Queens in the semis.

The Barca Girls will face Karima Queens from Nyeri in the first girls’ semifinal while last season’s losing finalists, Limuru Starlets will take on Achiever’s Queens from Thika in the second semifinal.

Meanwhile, the boys category will see new champions crowned with holders Euronuts having been eliminated in the earlier rounds.

Laikipia’s Ulinzi Youth will take on Kirinyaga’s Kiamatugu in the first semi while JYSA from Thika go blow to blow with Irigiro from Maragua in the other semi.

All the semi final matches are slated for Saturday while the finals will be contested on Sunday morning.

The winning team in both the boys’ and girls’ categories will walk away with Sh200,000 each and an opportunity to represent the region at the national finals joining North Eastern’s Berlin FC from Garissa, Coast region’s Yanga FC from Malindi and Kwale Ladies where KES 1,000,000 will be up for grabs.

The runners up will not walk away empty-handed as they will take home Sh100,000 with a host of individual prizes up for grabs for the best performing players.

Two coaching and scouting clinics conducted by certified La Liga coaches have this season been included in the tournament with the first one done in Mombasa and the next set for 22nd -23rd February in Nairobi.

