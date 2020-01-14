Betway stakes Sh45mn to boost FKF Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – The 2020 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup will kick off with the preliminary round this weekend (January 18-19) with 16 fixtures majorly from the lower tires battling it out for a slot in the round of 32.

The draw was conducted on Tuesday when the domestic competition received a shot in the arm thanks to betting firm Betway who staked Sh45 million for three years.

Defending champions Bandari FC will start their journey in the round of 32 after being handed a bye same as all the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) teams.

The Dockers, who are two-time winners, are scheduled to play the victor between Reunion FC vs KSG Ogopa, KPL champions Gor Mahia will book a date with the winner between Kariobangi Sharks B vs Naivas FC while their bitter rivals AFC Leopards will take on whoever emerges top between Elim FC and CUSCO match.

The eventual winner in the final slated for May 30, will earn a ticket to represent Kenya in the CAF Confederation Cup next season as well as pocketing Sh2 million.

“We are pleased to engage this vast number of football teams in partnership with FKF in a bid to make these football players’ dreams come true. The sponsorship of this cup is Betway’s way of giving back to the sporting fraternity through supporting growth of football talent fit to represent the country internationally. We look forward to the playoffs and may the best team win,” Betway Kenya Country Manager, Leon Kiptum, said.

“The decision by Betway not only cements the company’s footprint in the Kenyan football landscape but also demonstrates the organization’s commitment to continuously play a development role that deserves commendation and emulation by local and international corporate entities”, said FKF President Nick Mwendwa.

A total of 48 clubs expressed interest in taking part in the knockout competition, among them 10 Kenyan Premier League and six National Super League sides, as well as clubs taking part in the Division One League and Branch Leagues.

Round of 32 Fixtures

(Nairobi Water vs Zetech Titans) vs FC Talanta

(Congo Boys vs Tandaza) vs Posta Rangers

(Equity vs Balaji EPZ) vs Sofapaka FC

(Jericho Revelation vs Nation FC) vs Bidco United

(Kenpoly vs Mwatate United) vs Kariobangi Sharks

(Kariobangi Sharks B vs Naivas FC) vs Gor Mahia

(Reunion FC vs KSG Ogopa) vs Bandari

(FC Shells vs SS Assad) vs Fortune Sacco

(MMUST vs Keroka Technical) vs Vihiga United

(Transfoc FC vs Mara Sugar) vs Ushuru

(Zoo Youth FC vs Sindo United) vs KCB

(Butali Sugar vs Flamingo) vs Migori Youth

(Nyabururu Sportif vs Black Diamond) vs Kisumu All-Stars

(Elim FC vs CUSCO) vs AFC Leopards

(Soy United vs Dero FC) vs Wazito

(Luanda Villa vs GDC) vs Ullinzi Stars

-FKF Cup Schedule-

Preliminary round – January 18/19, 2020

Round of 32 – February 15/16, 2020

Round of 16 – March 14/15, 2020

Quarterfinals – April 11/12, 2020

Semifinals – May 9/10, 2020

Finals – May 30, 2020

