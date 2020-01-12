Makwatta double fires Ingwe over Wazito

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – On form striker John Mark Makwatta fired a first half brace as AFC Leopards bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over struggling Wazito at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

Stewart Hall's charges suffered a fifth Premier League loss in a row, piling further pressure on the side whose owner has put in a massive piece of investment.

Stewart Hall’s charges suffered a fifth Premier League loss in a row, piling further pressure on the side whose owner has put in a massive piece of investment.

Makwatta broke the deadlock in the ninth minute with a brilliant shot into the roof of the net after being put through by a superb defense splitting pass from Austin Odhiambo from the middle of the pack.

Wazito struggled to create any meaningful attack in their match while AFC were constantly on their necks, especially trying to exploit Hall’s decision to play centre back Johnstone Omurwa as a make shift right back.

Their only meaningful chance of the game was in the 20th minute when new signing Dennis Ng’ang’a’s freekick from 25 yards out flew inches over the bar.

Ingwe had another close opportunity five minutes later but Eugene Mukangula’s header from an Isaac Kipyegon freekick was saved by the Wazito keeper while Makwatta’s follow up was also collected.

Ingwe however went to the break in the lead when Makwatta scored his second of the afternoon and the 12th this season after being put through by another sublime Odhiambo pass, this time the former Ulinzi striker slapping the ball low beyond the keeper.

Wazito tried to right the wrongs in the second half and they looked more organized. They had a close opportunity in the 62nd minute but Victor Ndinya’s shot after being put through by Piston Mutamba hit the upright.

They changed tact, with Hall bringing in Ghanaian Paul Acquah for Ng’ang’a. The forward came close with a shot from range that went just wide.

Despite increased attacking effort, Hall’s charges lacked in composure in the final third and could not get themselves back into the match.

