Homeboyz Stun Gor as Tusker remain top

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – Kenyan Premier League holders Gor Mahia paid the ultimate price for failing to train since Tuesday as they suffered their second loss of the season, going down 2-1 to Kakamega Homeboyz at the Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

The win saw Homeboyz rise all the way to second in the standings while Gor Mahia dipped to fourth, but still with three matches at hand.

Meanwhile in Mombasa, new signing Brian marita proved his money’s worth after scoring at the death to give Tusker FC a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Bandari to hoist the alemen to the top of the standings.

The dockers who have struggled to knit results of late went ahead through Wycliffe Ochomo, but Ugandan midfielder Hashim Sempala drew Robert Matano’s men level in the second half before Marita, signed from AFC Leopards got the winner.

Ochomo gave the dockers a 26th minute lead from the penalty spot after Shabaan Kenga was tripped inside the box as he went in for a William Wadri cross.

Nine minutes later, Bandari were denied a second by the bar when danger man Abdallah Hassan went for a rocket from distance.

But in the second half, the brewers came off guns blazing with Sempala hitting the equalizer in the 65th minute with a long range shot before Marita won all three at the death.

Ulinzi Stars meanwhile moved to third after a 3-2 victory over Western Stima in a thrilling duel in Nakuru. John Kago scored the winner for the military side with a 74th minute stinging shot.

The home side had gone ahead early though Boniface Onyango before Benson Omalla’s brace in the 20th and 34th minute gave Stima a 2-1 lead. However, Ulinzi went to the break level when substitute Michael Otieno scored with five minutes left to the break.

KPL Sunday results

Sofapaka 4-1 Nzoia Sugar, AFC Leopards 2-0 Wazito (Kenyatta Stadium Machakos), Bandari 1-2 Tusker (Mombasa), Chemelil Sugar 0-3 KCB (Muhoroni), Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1 Gor Mahia (Bukhungu), Kisumu All Stars 0-2 Posta Rangers (Moi Stadium, Kisumu), Mathare United 2-1 Kariobangi Sharks (Kasarani), Ulinzi Stars 3-2 Western Stima (Nakuru).

