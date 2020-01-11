KCB maul Blakblad as Kenya Cup resumes

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11 – Champions KCB Rugby Club recorded the most tries as the Kenya Cup resumed Saturday for the 10th round, hammering Kenyatta University’s Blakblad 81-10 at their Ruaraka Den.

In the other results, Kabras thrashed Nakuru RFC 38-0, Kenya Harlequin were 45-15 winners over Kisumu RFC, Homeboyz beat Impala 32-22, Nondescript overcame Western Bulls 41-10 while Oilers humbled Mwamba 30-14.

The three-time champions grounded 13 tries, converting eight of them thanks to Brian Omondi, Oliver Mangeni, veteran Andrew Amonde, Johnstone Olindi, Michael Wanjala, Curtis Lilako, Goerge Maranga, Martin Owila who touched down twice, Samuel Asati who grounded a brace of tries, Felix Ojoo and Mike Kimwele.

Kenya Simbas Fly-Half Darwin Mukidza converted five tries in the first half and one more in the second half with Levy Amunga converting the other two.

Kelvin Gathu scored Blak Blad’s early penalty in the ninth minute before converting Edwin Mutoka’s try in the 41st minute.

KCB stay second with 44 points ahead of next week’s trip to Kisumu RFC while Blad are 11th as they prepare to host Western Bulls on matchday 11.

-Collated results

Menengai Oilers vs Stanbic Mwamba 30-14

KCB vs Blakblad 81-10

Western Bulls vs Nondecsripts 10-41

Kenya Harlequins vs Kisumu 45-15

Homeboyz vs Resolution Impala 32-22

Top Fry Nakuru vs Kabras Sugar 0-38

