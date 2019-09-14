South Africa, Spain confirm Safari 7s entry

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – World Sevens Series core sides South Africa and Spain are among twelve teams that have so far confirmed their participation at this year’s Safari Sevens.

South Africa finished fourth in the 2018/2019 HSBC World Sevens Series having secured their slot in the Tokyo Olympics taking place in July 2020.

The Spaniards, losing semifinalists at last year’s tournament were twelfth overall at the close of the 2018/19 World Series with 49 points, 12 clear of Kenya who finished 13th overall.

This year’s tournament which returns from the 18th to 20th October at the RFUEA Ground will be the first time South Africa sends their core side to this tournament since their Elite Player Development squad won the 2012 tournament.

That squad was coached by current Blitzbok Head Coach Neil Powell and featured current Blitzbok stars Justin Geduld and Werner Kok.

Defending champions Samurai will also be returning to Nairobi to defend the trophy they won last year with a 21-14 win over hosts Shujaa.

Other confirmed teams include South African sides Western Province and Blue Bulls, current African Sevens champions Zimbabwe, Uganda, Russia Sevens Academy, Red Wailers, French side Seventise as well as the two Kenyan representative sides Shujaa and Morans.

