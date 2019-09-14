Bandari leave it late to floor Ben Guerdane

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Two late headed goals by Yema Mwamba and Abdallah Hassan saw Bandari eclipse Tunisia’s US Ben Guerdane 2-0 in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup first round tie at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

The result puts the dockers on the edge of a second round ticket and they will only need to pick any kind of a draw in the return leg in two weeks time in Tunis to progress.

Both Mwana and Hassan were doubtful for the tie having just recovered from injury but head coach Bernard Mwalala threw both of them into the deep end and they did not disappoint with Hassan scoring and assisting Mwamba’s goal.

The game blew to life in the final 17 minutes after being off color for most of the opening 73. Mwana broke the deadlock when he rose highest to thump home a header off Hassan’s well curled in corner from the right.

Five minutes later, the dockers were 2-0 up when Hassan comfortably panted a header into the bottom right of Ghaith Yeferni’s goal after being picked out by a beautiful William Wadri freekick from the right.

It was a game of few chances and in the opening half , Cliff Kasuti had a glorious opportunity when off a quick counter, he was picked out by a Wadri pass alone on the right but blasted the effort wide.

Ben Guerdane’s opening chance of the game was in the eighth minute when after some good build up, Khalid Yahia shot straight to keeper Mike Wanyika.

