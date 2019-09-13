Rudisha eyes ’20 return for Tokyo Olympics

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – World record holder David Rudisha, the king of the 800m, says he targets a return to action in 2020 after a tumultuous spell battling injury, with his eyes fixated on searching for a third Olympics title.

Rudisha has been out of track for almost two years after a niggling ankle injury and has had a rough year in 2019 including the loss of his father as well as surviving an accident last month.

But now, the two-time World, Olympic and African champion says he is ready for a return.

“I am expecting to return next season and I am preparing for that. My main target is the Olympics,” Rudisha told Capital Sport on Friday evening after watching the national trials for the IAAF World Championships at the Nyayo Stadium.

He added; “For me, health comes first and all this time I have been monitoring and taking care of my injury. Now it is almost out of the way now planning on a comeback until beginning of next season. I have not yet planned on any races but definitely when the season starts, I will get a few races to measure myself.”

-Shanghai Diamond League

After winning his second Olympic title in Rio in 2016, Rudisha’s injury crisis picked up after finishing fourth at the Shanghai leg of the IAAF Diamond League as well as a 1,000m at the Golden Spike in Ostrava.

He has been out since but says he feels ready to bounce back in a big way.

Looking back at the year, Rudisha is pleased to remain on his feet after two critical occurrences; the death of his father and the accident he survived unscathed in Keroka at the end of August.

“I am so happy with the support that I received. I look back at the accident and I thank God that I am okay and breathing. It is like a second chance in life and I thank God I am okay,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Rudisha hopes that Kenya can reclaim the 800m title that was lost to Frenchman Pierre Ambroise Bosse in 2017.

“It is good to see the youngsters rising and I was especially surprised with the young boy Ng’eno (Kipng’etich) who came out of nowhere to surprise everyone and make the team. There are also two experienced athletes in Ferguson (Rotich) and Emmanuel (Korir) who I know can do well,”

-Polish

“They have some time between now and Doha to go and polish up. What I would advise them is not to run under any pressure. They should run freely and with confidence,” stated the double Olympic and world champion.

Shares

(Visited 11 times, 2 visits today)