Obiri, Conseslus lead Team Kenya Doha squad

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto and superstar Hellen Obiri lead Team Kenya’s squad that will represent the athletics powerhouse nation in the upcoming IAAF World Championships slated to run from September 27 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.
The two are among a star-studded team that was named on Friday by Athletics Kenya after the conclusion of the two-day trials conducted at the Nyayo National Stadium.
Kenya will be out to better its second-place finish that they settled for at the last edition in 2017 hosted in London, where they hauled a total of 11 medals; 5 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze.
-Team Kenya for Doha IAAF World Championships-
Men
400m: Alphas Kishoiyan, Emmanuel Korir
800m: Ngeno Kipngetich, Emmanuel Korir, Ferguson Rotich
1500m: Elijah Manangoi, Timothy Cheruiyot, Ronald Kwemoi George Manangoi
3000m steeplechase: Conseslus Kipruto, Bett Kigen, Abraham Kibiwott
10,000m: Rhonex Kipruto, Kwemoi, Alex Olitiotip
20km Walk: Samuel Gathimba
Marathon: Kirui, Amos kioruto, Paul Lonyagat, Laban Korir
Javelin: Julius Yego
High Jump: Mathew Sawe
Women
400m: Syombua, Mary Moraa
800m: Eunice Sum, Jacline Wambui
1500m: Faith Chepng’etich Kipyegon, Winny Chebet
3000m: Steeplechase: Beatrice Chepkoech, Hyvin Kiyeng, Celliphine Cheapol, Fancy Cherono
10,000m: Agnes Tirop, Hellen Obiri, Rosemary Wanjiru
4X4 Mixed Relay: Alphas Kishoiyan, Alex Sampao, Joseph Poghisio, Mary Moraa, Gladys Musyoki
20km Walk: Grace Wanjiru
Marathon: Ruth Chemngetich Edna Kiplagat, Visiline Jepkesho
