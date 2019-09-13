Obiri, Conseslus lead Team Kenya Doha squad

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto and superstar Hellen Obiri lead Team Kenya’s squad that will represent the athletics powerhouse nation in the upcoming IAAF World Championships slated to run from September 27 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.

The two are among a star-studded team that was named on Friday by Athletics Kenya after the conclusion of the two-day trials conducted at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Kenya will be out to better its second-place finish that they settled for at the last edition in 2017 hosted in London, where they hauled a total of 11 medals; 5 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze.

-Team Kenya for Doha IAAF World Championships-

Men

400m: Alphas Kishoiyan, Emmanuel Korir

800m: Ngeno Kipngetich, Emmanuel Korir, Ferguson Rotich

1500m: Elijah Manangoi, Timothy Cheruiyot, Ronald Kwemoi George Manangoi

3000m steeplechase: Conseslus Kipruto, Bett Kigen, Abraham Kibiwott

10,000m: Rhonex Kipruto, Kwemoi, Alex Olitiotip

20km Walk: Samuel Gathimba

Marathon: Kirui, Amos kioruto, Paul Lonyagat, Laban Korir

Javelin: Julius Yego

High Jump: Mathew Sawe

Women

400m: Syombua, Mary Moraa

800m: Eunice Sum, Jacline Wambui

1500m: Faith Chepng’etich Kipyegon, Winny Chebet

3000m: Steeplechase: Beatrice Chepkoech, Hyvin Kiyeng, Celliphine Cheapol, Fancy Cherono

10,000m: Agnes Tirop, Hellen Obiri, Rosemary Wanjiru

4X4 Mixed Relay: Alphas Kishoiyan, Alex Sampao, Joseph Poghisio, Mary Moraa, Gladys Musyoki

20km Walk: Grace Wanjiru

Marathon: Ruth Chemngetich Edna Kiplagat, Visiline Jepkesho

