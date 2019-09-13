Eli’s tears pushed me to qualification- George

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – African Games champion George Manangoi has revealed that the pre-race tears of his elder brother, World and Olympic champion Elijah pushed him to ensure he earned a place in Kenya’s team for the IAAF World Championships slated for Doha later this month.

George, also the World Under-18 champion finished third in the national trials at the Nyayo Stadium on Friday afternoon with a huge push over the last 100m when it seemed that he would be knocked off the top three and lose out on a ticket.

With Elijah and Diamond Trophy champion Timothy Cheruiyot having wild cards for the Doha championship, only two other athletes would be added to the team.

“Last night he took me and really cried while talking to me. That thing entered my heart and I wanted to do as much as I could to get into the team and make him proud. Throughout the race, I could hear his voice calling me. I couldn’t keep up with Timo’s (Timothy Cheruiyot) pace, but I said I had to do all I can to qualify,” George said.

He added; “He told me that I had nothing to lose. He told me he knows that I am a champion and even before he finished talking, I saw tears rolling down his cheeks and I almost started crying too. That gave me the morale to run this race today.”

Elijah was all along watching on the sidelines, cheering his brother on and at the home stretch, had to be held on by the track stewards as emotions rose with George tucked behind the pack.

The reigning world champion could not hide his excitement after seeing his brother cross the line and after competing together in two Diamond League races, they will finally be in a major championship together, a major milestone for their family.

“I am just so very happy today because he has made the team. I am so emotional because I so much wanted him to be in the team. We really thank God because going to the World Championships as two brothers is a great achievement for our family. He is coming up well and on the right track. Something will happen in Doha,” he stated.

Cheruiyot, merely running the race to keep himself fit and test his abilities on Kenyan soil and the Nairobi high altitude had split the field, running against himself with a wide gap though he only seemed to be jogging.

All through, George was tucked behind the leading pack and seemed difficult for him to race to a qualification spot in the final 300m of the race. However, at the home stretch, he managed to dig deep into his energy reserves to finish third in a time of 3:37.00.

Cheruiyot easily won the race in 3:34.91 with Ronald Kwemoi finishing third in 3:36.61.

The team will now have three training partners as George, Elijah and Cheruiyot are all part of the Rongai Athletics Club with George eager to prove himself among the elites.

“I am so happy to have made the team and now, I want to focus on Doha and hope I can work to get a medal at least. With my brother there and Cheruiyot, I am optimistic we have a strong team to go to Doha and win medals,” Elijah noted.

He said that winning the African Games title was the biggest motivation he needed to go all out and ensure he made it to team Kenya.

Shares

(Visited 81 times, 24 visits today)