No luck for Saruni, Kinyamal in 800m finals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – United States based Michael Saruni and Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamal were the major casualties as both failed to make it to Friday’s final of the 800m at the Team Kenya trials for the IAAF World Championships at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday.

Saruni finished fifth in the second semi-final of the Thursday mid-morning session and his hope of squeezing into the final were dashed when his time couldn’t get through into the top eight.

Kinyamal meanwhile struggled to finish sixth in the first semi-final, clocking 1:47.4. Since clinching the quadrennial games title in Australia last year, he has struggled to sustain the same form.

Saruni clocked one minute, 47.2 seconds, way short of the last placed athlete to make the final, Nicholas Kiplagat who clocked 1:47.1 in the first semi.

“It is a huge disappointment for me especially because I have faced a tough season with injury. Unfortunately it is the nature of a sportsman and I have to live with that. I had hoped I would squeeze in at least into the top four and get some good time in the final, but unfortunately things have not gone as I hoped,” Saruni told Capital Sport, still clutching on to his hamstring.

Saruni, who hones his skills at the University of El Passo in Texas (UTEP), is missing out on the worlds for a second time having been controversially omitted from the squad for the 2017 London games in favor of Ferguson Rotich.

He will now shift his focus to next year’s Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Meanwhile, Saruni’s compatriot in the USA Emmanuel Korir managed to qualify for Friday’s final after winning his semi-final heat in 1:46.6, the second fastest qualifying time.

“I am happy to have qualified because that was my primary target. Tomorrow, I just want to get into the top three and earn a place in the team. I don’t care much about time or winning; as long as I am in the team I will be okay,” stated Korir.

He has admitted to struggling this season especially in the Diamond League where he failed to clinch the lucrative Diamond Trophy. He has blamed this on a stress fracture he picked on the ankle.

“I have tried to be fit for these trials and I believe I have just enough to get me through the final. Between now and Doha, if I make the team, I think I will be 100 percent fit,” Korir further explained.

The final on Friday will also be contested by former Diamond League winner Ferguson, Alfred Keter, Collins Kipruto, Kipng’etich Ng’eno and Abel Kipsang.

-Women’s 800m-

Earlier on, former World Champion Eunice Sum cruised to the final of the 800m women’s final after literally jogging to third place in the first semi in a time of 2:04.9.

Another former World Champion, Janeth Jepkosgei alias Eldoret Express did not compete despite being in the start list.

Eglay Nalianya posted the fastest qualifying time, crossing the line in the first semi-final in a time of 2:03.59. They will be joined in the final by Sylvia Chesebe, Naomi Chepchumba, Jarinter Mawia, Emily Tuwei, Naomi Korir, Jackline Wambui and Eunice Sum.

