Genzebe, Desisa lead Ethiopia team for Doha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Two defending champions and a newly crowned Diamond League champion feature on Ethiopia’s team for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, which will be held from 27 September until 6 October.

Muktar Edris will defend his 5000m title while Almaz Ayana will aim to retain her 10,000m title. Getnet Wale, winner of the 3000m steeplechase at the IAAF Diamond League final in Brussels, also features on the team.

World leaders Samuel Tefera, Selemon Barega, Telahun Haile, Hagos Gebrhiwet and Letesenbet Gidey have also been selected, so too have world record-holders Yomif Kejelcha and Genzebe Dibaba.

ETHIOPIAN TEAM FOR DOHA (INCLUDING RESERVES)

MEN

1500m: Teddese Lemi, Samuel Tefera

5000m: Selemon Barega, Muktar Edris, Hagos Gebrhiwet, Abadi Hadis, Telahun Haile

10,000m: Selemon Barega, Andamlak Belihu, Hagos Gebrhiwet, Yomif Kejelcha

3000m steeplechase: Chala Beyo, Lemecha Girma, Takele Nigate, Getnet Wale

Marathon: Lelisa Desisa, Mosinet Geremew, Shura Kitata, Mule Wasihun

WOMEN

800m: Gudaf Tsegay, Diribe Welteji

1500m: Genzebe Dibaba, Axumawit Embaye, Lemlem Hailu, Gudaf Tsegay

5000m: Hawi Feysa, Tsehay Gemechu, Letesenbet Gidey, Fantu Worku

10,000m: Almaz Ayana, Tsehay Gemechu, Letesenbet Gidey, Netsanet Gudeta, Senbere Teferi

3000m steeplechase: Mekides Abebe, Agrie Belachew, Lomi Tefera, Zerfe Wondemagegn

Marathon: Ruti Aga, Shure Demise, Roza Dereje

20km race walk: Yehualye Beletew

