2017 hurdle miss fuels Chepkoech for Doha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – World steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech missed out on a medal at the 2017 IAAF World Championship in London, United Kingdom, after famously missing a hurdle and having to turn back and jump before struggling to a fourth-place finish.

Ahead of this year’s championship in Doha, Chepkoech has told Capital Sport that the pain of that fatal mistake at the Olympic Stadium in London is fueling her charge for a first ever world title at the Qatari capital of Doha.

“In 2017, that was only my second race in steeplechase and I didn’t have enough experience. But now, I think I have grown and I have known how to tactically take on the race and win. It was a painful miss for me, but that is what is motivating me for Doha,” Chepkoech.

Since then, Chepkoech has grown in stature to be the best steeplechaser in the world, a second Diamond Trophy in Zurich a fortnight ago underlining her prowess in the water and barriers race.

With the United States having won the World title in London through Emma Coburn, Chepkoech believes the title will come back to Kenya.

-Very good team

“I think we have a very good team and if we work together, nothing is impossible. Personally I want to win it but in any case it comes to Kenya, that will also be a win for me. Having had a good season with the Diamond Trophy win, getting the title in Doha will be a perfect way to end it,” added Chepkoech.

Chepkoech won the Kenyan trials held at the Nyayo Stadium on Thursday, crossing the finish line first in 9:45.15.

In a picturesque gesture, Chepkoech held the hands of 2015 champion Hyvin Kiyeng and World Under-10, Under-18 champion Celiphine Chespol across the line as they sent a message of teamwork for the Doha race.

All three ladies took the race with some good management, interchanging leads throughout the seven-and-a-half lap race before eventually crossing the line together. Kiyeng clocked 9:45.20 with Chespol coming third in 9:45.24.

With Chepkoech earning a wild card by virtue of her Diamond Trophy win, the three will be joined by Fancy Cherono who timed 9:50.11 to come in a distant fourth.

-Wrestle back title

Meanwhile, Kiyeng who finished third in London behind Coburn and compatriot Courtney Frerichs has vowed they will do better in Doha to ensure they wrestle back the title.

“This time, I think we have a very strong team. The secret in Doha will be teamwork. If we can work together, then I think we will do well and probably sweep the medals. 2017 was a bit tough on us because I went in there injured but I tried to fight and get a bronze,” Kiyeng said.

“This time, we cannot allow the title to go back to America. We have to fight and win. I feel ready and I would be very happy if I added a second world title to my name. I am in very good shape,” stated Kiyeng.

