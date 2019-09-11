Solskjaer sweating over injured stars

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 11 – Manchester United could be forced to field a weakened squad for the crunch clash with Leicester City, with several key players currently nursing injuries.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already feeling the heat following an underwhelming start to the season which began with a 4-0 win over Chelsea.

Since then they have drawn 1-1 with both Wolves and Southampton and lost to Crystal Palace, to leave them sitting eighth in the Premier League standings and in need of a win against Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Under normal circumstances and with a full squad available it would not be easy as the Foxes are a strong looking side this season with hopes of breaking into the top six.

But it will be even harder if the latest reports of an injury crisis at Old Trafford turn out to be correct.

According to the Mirror, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Antony Martial are all struggling ahead of the game and will be a big concern for Solskjaer.

Wan-Bissaka has impressed since arriving from Crystal Palace but has been stopped in his tracks after picking up a back problem that forced him to pull out of the England squad.

England team-mate Lingard has been struck down by sickness and has missed both the games against Bulgaria and Kosovo, while Luke Shaw has a hamstring issue.

Influential midfielder Pogba is also a concern after he was forced to withdraw from the France squad with an ankle injury.

Just to make matters worse, Martial may not recover in time after picking up a knock that kept him out of the draw with Southampton.

Solskjaer will now be keeping his fingers crossed for some good news in the lead up to the game against a Foxes side that are unbeaten and will fancy their chances of getting a positive result at the weekend.

