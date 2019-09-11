Sadio Mane ‘really happy’ at Liverpool

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Sep 11 – Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has all but ruled out a Liverpool departure after insisting he is “really happy” at the Anfield outfit.

Senegal international Mane has not looked back since joining Liverpool from Southampton for a reported £34million during the summer of 2016, as he has gone on to form one of the most feared forward lines in Europe alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Between them, the trio have scored a combined 160 goals as a frontline, while Mane’s haul of 22 in the Premier League last season saw him share the Golden Boot with Salah and Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mane also played a major role in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph last season and his impressive form has seen him linked with a move to Real Madrid in the past.

However, Mane, who signed a new contract with the Reds last November, is keen to continue repaying the supporters he has described as the “best in the world”.

“To be honest, I’m really happy to be a part of the club, the family here,” Mane told Complex.

“We have the best fans in the world here, so I’m always so thankful for the support. It’s not just great for me, too – it gives the whole squad more motivation to perform.

“It keeps us hungry to get better and better together… I really struggle to describe how happy I am to be here!”

Mane has already scored two goals in four Premier League appearances this season, playing a major role in Liverpool’s 100% start to the new campaign.

The Reds narrowly missed out on claiming top-flight glory last season to Manchester City – despite accumulating a staggering 97 points – but Mane believes they can use that disappointment, as well as their success in the Champions League, as motivation to go one better this term.

“Winning it (the Champions League) and seeing how much it meant has given us all more motivation this season to perform, and win more trophies for this club,” the 27-year-old added.

Liverpool will be looking to make it five wins in five in the Premier League and preserve their two-point cushion at the top of the standings when they welcome Newcastle to Anfield on Saturday.

Shares

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)