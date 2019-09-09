‘I hope that over time things change’- Hamilton

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 9 – Leweis Hamilton has responded to the Monza boo-boys, saying he hopes to see the situation change over time and “no longer see booing in such a beautiful country”.

Charles Leclerc saw off Hamilton and his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas to claim his first victory at Ferrari’s home race – it was also their first win on home soil since 2010.

In home territory the Tifosi support Ferrari with a passion and any shortcomings likewise receive a fierce reaction, making for a hostile environment.

As the main man to deny the Scuderia since the turbo-hybrid era began, Hamilton has become public enemy number one at the Monza circuit.

The cheers were deafening when he was squeezed off-track by leader Leclerc during the race, and the boos even more so in the post-race celebrations.

Despite the reaction, Hamilton took to Instagram to describe Italy as a “beautiful country” and hopes that one day the boos aimed at him will stop.

“Italy, wow, your energy today could be heard across the world and for that I admire you so much,” he wrote in his story.

“The passion you show is really special. The booing isn’t so pleasant but it’s ok, I can take it.

“I hope that over time things change and we no longer see booing in such a beautiful country.

“No matter what, I wish all of you positivity and only good things in your lives.”

