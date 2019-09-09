You are here:

Tennis Tennis

Andreescu jumps into top five in ranking

by
Tennis
Shares
Bianca Andreescu held her nerve to defeat six-time US Open champion Serena Williams in her first Grand Slam final

PARIS, France, Sep 9 – US Open winner Bianca Andreescu, 200th in the world rankings a year ago, leapt into the top five on Monday, while Ashleigh Barty knocked Naomi Osaka off top spot.

Eliminated in the first qualifying round in New York a year ago, Andreescu rose 10 places to number five after beating Serena Williams in the final on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Canadian is one place behind Osaka, whose defence of her US title ended in the quarterfinals.

Barty was also knocked out in the last eight but, since she was knocked out in the fourth round in 2018, increased her ranking points total.

The Australian is just over 400 points ahead of the Czech Karolina Pliskova, who climbed one place to second.

The top two have opened a substantial gap over Elina Svitolina, who rose two spots to third after reaching the semi-finals in New York.

WTA rankings as of September 9:

  1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,501 pts (+1)
  2. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6,125 (+1)
  3. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,032 (+2)
  4. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4,846 (-3)
  5. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4,835 (+10)
  6. Simona Halep (ROU) 4,803 (-2)
  7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,326 (-1)
  8. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,325 (-1)
  9. Serena Williams (USA) 3,935 (-1)
  10. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3,738 (+2)
  11. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3,115 (+5)
  12. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2,946 (+6)
  13. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2,785
  14. Sloane Stephens (USA) 2769 (-4)
  15. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,750 (-1)
  16. Madison Keys (USA) 2,727 (-7)
  17. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2,597 (+2)
  18. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2,517 (-7)
  19. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,500 (+2)
  20. Sofia Kenin (USA) 2,460
Shares
(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

Comments