US Open: Serena’s six titles

NEW YORK, United States, Sep 7 – Serena Williams takes on Bianca Andreescu on Saturday in search of a record seventh US Open title. AFP Sport looks back at Williams’s six prior Flushing Meadows victories:

1999

Serena Williams (USA x7) bt Martina Hingis (SUI x1) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)

At the age of 17 Williams became the first African-American woman since Althea Gibson in 1958 to capture a Grand Slam singles championship.

Serena battled back from 3-5 down in the third set to beat Kim Clijsters in the fourth round, before defeating top-ranked Hingis in the final. Serena also partnered with her sister Venus to win the doubles title, becoming the fifth woman in the Open era to sweep singles and doubles titles at the Open.

2002

Serena Williams (USA x1) bt Venus Williams (USA x2) 6-4, 6-3

The sisters squared off in their third consecutive major final of the season, with Serena prevailing over the two-time defending champion. Serena, who won 32 consecutive sets in Grand Slam competition in 2002, became the first woman to win three straight majors in the same season since German Steffi Graf in 1996.

2008

Serena Williams (USA x4) bt Jelena Jankovic (SRB x2) 6-4, 7-5

Williams battled her way to a first US Open title in six years and regained the world number one ranking she had last held five years earlier with a gritty victory over Jankovic.

The Serbian held four set points in the second set, but Williams won 10 of the last 16 points for a “magical” ninth major title.

2012

Serena Williams (USA x4) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x1) 6-2, 2-6, 7-5

Williams seized her fourth US Open crown after Azarenka served for the match and led 5-3 in the third set.

It was the first time since 1995 that the final went to three sets and the victory made Williams the third woman in history to win Wimbledon, the Olympics, and the US Open in the same season after Graf and her sister Venus.

2013

Serena Williams (USA x1) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x2) 7–5, 6–7 (6/8), 6–1

In swirling winds on Arthur Ashe Stadium, top seed and defending champion Williams again thwarted Azarenka to win her fifth US Open title and 17th Slam.

Williams collected $3.6 million, including a $1 million bonus for producing the best results during the North American hardcourt “US Open Series” tournaments and became the first woman to top $50 million in career earnings.

2014

Serena Williams (USA x1) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x10) 6-3, 6-3

Williams didn’t drop a set in roaring to a third straight US Open title, and didn’t lose more than three games in any set.

Her 18th Grand Slam singles title tied the number won by Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert, and her sixth US Open title tied the record held by Evert.

