You are here:

Football Football

Can rages at Sarri over Juventus Champions League snub

by
Football
Shares
Emre Can (L) has been left off Juve’s Champions League roster © AFP / Marco BERTORELLO

HAMBURG, Germany, Sep 4Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can reacted with fury Wednesday after Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri left him off the club’s Champions League squad.

“I’m furious, I don’t understand, I’m totally shocked because I was promised something else these past few weeks,” said Can, who is preparing with the Germany squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers.

“The phone call (with Sarri) lasted less than a minute and there was no explanation,” said Can. “I want to play and will play in the Champions League.”

Can, who missed the cut for the 2018 World Cup, could line up for Germany against the Netherlands on Friday.

He joined Juventus in June 2018 after four years at Liverpool.

Shares
(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

Comments