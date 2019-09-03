KCB in easy Driftwood pool as title beckons

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – KCB have landed in a relatively easy pool for the season ending Driftwood 7s in Mombasa this weekend as the bankers knock on the door of a first national series title since they last won it in 2014.

The series leaders are top seeds and will headline Pool A where they will clash with Kenya Harlequins, Masinde Muliro University and guest side Administration Police RFC.

KCB who have thrown in their most lethal arsenal this season are leading the standings with 94 points, 10 ahead of second placed Mwamba RFC and will only need 13 points from Mombasa to clinch the overall title.

Driftwood defending champions Nakuru RFC headline Pool B and they will face siblings Menengai Oilers, BlakBlad and hosts Mombasa in another pool that looks easily manageable for Wanyore.

Impala who finished third at last weekend’s Christie 7s in Nairobi are in Pool C with Nondies, Strathmore Leos and Northern Suburbs.

Second placed Mwamba are in a very tough Pool D and they will face reigning circuit champions Homeboyz who have endured a torrid season, Kabras Sugar and Mean Machine.

Heading to Mombasa, KCB, Mwamba and Nakuru are all in title contention. While KCB have fate on their hands, Nakuru and Mwamba who are separated by a point will need the bankers to fall in the first hurdle and fail to progress to the Main Cup quarters.

By just reaching the Main Cup semis, KCB will have wrapped up the title. Worst case scenario, if they fail to get to the semis and drop to the fifth place trophy, just a win will be enough.

If the bankers fail to shine in the fifth place final, then Mwamba or Nakuru can clinch the title if they win the Main Cup final.

KCB have won three legs so far, claiming cup titles in Kakamega, Kisumu and this past weekend’s tournament in Nairobi. Mwamba have won two legs; their home tournament in Meru and the Prinsloo 7s in Nakuru.

Driftwood Sevens Pools

Pool A: KCB, Masinde Muliro, Kenya Harlequin, Administration Police

Pool B: Nakuru, Menengai Oilers, Blak Blad, Mombasa

Pool C: Impala Saracens, Nondescripts, Strathmore Leos, Northern Suburbs

Pool D: Mwamba, Homeboyz, Kabras Sugar, Mean Machine

Shares

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)