Sofapaka hit deadline day Watenga signing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Kenyan Premier League side Sofapaka have secured the deadline day signing of Ugandan keeper Ismail Watenga from Ethiopia Coffee after the planned acquisition of Togolese shot stopper N’Guisan Djehani fell off at the 11th hour.

Djehani had been brought on board from Togolese champions ASC Kara, but the two clubs did not agree on a transfer fee for the keeper who still had a running contract. Djehani arrived in the country last Thursday and was even among the 11 unveiled by the club.

Watenga comes in to make the number of Ugandans at the club rise to five.

He will fill up the massive boots left by Burundian Justin Ndikumana who has since joined Bandari. Former Ushuru keeper Isaiah Wakasala played in the club’s league opener against Posta Rangers in Narok last Friday where they lost 2-1.

“We welcome Ismail to the club. He is a very good and experienced goalkeeper and will be a great addition to the team. We have followed his performances both with the Ugandan national team and his club in Ethiopia and we are convinced he will help the club move to the next level,” Sofapaka Team Manager Hillary Echesa told the club’s official website.

Batoto ba Mungu are looking to challenge for the league title, and their decision to go for Watenga who has also played for Vipers SC in Uganda and has won 19 international caps for Uganda.

