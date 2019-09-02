African players in Europe: Mane fury and Fati joy

Shares

PARIS, France, Sep 2 – Frustrated Liverpool star Sadio Mane and goal-scoring Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati shared the spotlight among Africans in the major European leagues at the weekend.

Senegalese Mane was angry that Egyptian Mohamed Salah did not pass to him just before he was substituted in a routine 3-0 Premier League win at Burnley.

Fati, a 16-year-old from Guinea-Bissau promoted to the Barca first team this season, became the third youngest La Liga scorer when he came off the bench to net in a 2-2 draw at Osasuna.

ENGLAND

JORDAN AYEW (Crystal Palace)

The Ghana striker scored his second goal of the season to fire the Eagles to a 1-0 win over 10-man Aston Villa.

He struck in the 73rd minute at Selhurst Park when he collected Jeff Schlupp’s pass and tricked his way past Tyrone Mings and Jack Grealish before drilling home.

SADIO MANE (Liverpool)

The Senegal winger bagged his fourth goal of the season in Liverpool’s stroll against Burnley, but stole the headline for his touchline tirade at Turf Moor.

As Mane walked off following his 85th-minute substitution, he made a gesture to the bench, seemingly frustrated at Salah’s decision not to pass to him in the Burnley area moments earlier.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG (Arsenal)

The Gabon striker rescued a 2-2 draw for the Gunners in their north London derby against Tottenham.

Unai Emery’s side trailed their bitter rivals after goals from Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane. But Alexandre Lacazette got one back for Arsenal, setting the stage for Aubameyang to net the 71st-minute equaliser when he alertly turned in Matteo Guendouzi’s pass with a deft finish.

SPAIN

THOMAS PARTY (Atletico Madrid)

The Ghanaian completed a dramatic comeback by scoring in the 90th minute as Atletico Madrid rallied from two goals down to beat Eibar 3-2.

He collected Saul Niguez’s pass and drove into the area before finishing on the half-volley to secure Atletico their third consecutive victory and the La Liga leadership.

ANSU FATI (Barcelona)

He became the third youngest player to score in La Liga but could not prevent Barcelona being held to a 2-2 draw with Osasuna.

The 16-year-old forward scored Barca’s first goal to equalise five minutes after coming on at half-time, rising high to head the ball inside the post.

ITALY

KALIDOU KOULIBALY (Napoli)

The towering Senegal defender apologised after his last-gasp own goal consigned Napoli to a 4-3 Serie A defeat to champions Juventus having battled back from three goals down.

“It’s an own goal that hurts me because it came after an incredible comeback,” Koulibaly said.

HAMED JUNIOR TRAORE (Sassuolo)

Ivorian Traore scored his first goal in just his second appearance for new club Sassuolo in a 4-1 win over Sampdoria.

Domenico Berardi scored a 14-minute hat-trick and 19-year-old Traore, newly signed from relegated Empoli, cemented the victory just after the break.

GERVINHO (Parma)

Ivorian Gervinho sparked Parma’s comeback in a 3-1 win at Udinese. The 32-year-old’s deflected shot pulled Parma level just before the break with two second-half goals giving the northern side their first win of the season.

CHRISTIAN KOUAME (Genoa)

Ivorian Kouame missed a chance to head home when alone on front of goal but made no mistake when connecting with an Ionu Radu cross to score the second goal on 65 minutes which proved to be the winner in a 2-1 success over Fiorentina.

GERMANY

ELLYES SKHIRI (Cologne)

Tunisian international Skhiri, who moved to Cologne from Montpellier during the close season, chose the perfect moment to open his account for the Billy Goats.

Skhiri proved crucial for Cologne, scoring in the second minute of injury time to give the promoted side a 2-1 win at Freiburg.

ANTHONY UJAH (Union Berlin)

While the Nigerian may not have been on the scoresheet, he was crucial for Union as they beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to claim a historic first Bundesliga win.

Ujah posed constant problems for the Dortmund defence, freeing up teammates Marius Buelter and Sebastian Andersson to score.

ISHAK BELFODIL (Hoffenheim)

Hoffenheim’s defence was expected to get a workout on their visit to the BayArena, but it was the visitors who demonstrated their attacking intent throughout the goalless match.

Leading the charge for the boys from Sinsheim was Belfodil, who went close either side of half-time.

FRANCE

ERIC MAXIM CHOUPO-MOTING (Paris Saint-Germain)

The Cameroon forward made it three goals in two games by scoring PSG’s second in their 2-0 win at Metz.

With Neymar left out of the squad amid rumours he wanted to leave the French champions and Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani both injured, former Stoke player Choupo-Moting stepped up with an excellent header.

KEVIN DENKEY (Nimes)

The Togolese teenager scored as a substitute for the second match in a row as his side beat Brest 3-0.

The 18-year-old, who is already a full Togo international, had scored an equaliser against Monaco just a minute after coming on for his Ligue 1 debut this month.

On Saturday, he was introduced in injury-time, and again found the net within a minute, meaning he has now scored twice in just 10 minutes of action in the French top flight.

