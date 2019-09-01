KCB win Christie 7s crown, inch close to title

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – After dominating the 15s version of the game, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) now look all set to translate the same dominance to the shorter version of the game after their conquest at the Christie 7s in Nairobi took them ever so close to the overall national title.

The Bankers extended their lead at the top of the standings to 10 points after clinching the maximum 22 from their Main Cup win in the penultimate round of the series. Heading to the finale in Mombasa at the Driftwood 7s next weekend, KCB have all to play for.

Their closest challengers Mwamba RFC are second in the standings with 84 points, 10 behind KCB and one ahead of Nakuru who are equally in contention for the title.

The last time KCB won the national sevens series title was in 2014. They will only need to finish fifth in Mombasa to earn themselves an unassailable lead. A fifth place trophy will guarantee 13 points and that means both Nakuru and Mwamba cannot catch up even if one of them wins Driftwood.

For Mwamba to clinch the title that comes with a Sh500,000 winner’s purse, they will need KCB to lose in the quarters and go on to lose the fifth place match while they go all the way to win the title.

At Christie Sevens, the semi-final match up between the bankers and Kulabu more or less seemed to have settled the fight for the title. KCB picked a 17-12 win to head into the final while Mwamba went on to lose the play-off to Impala.

In the final, KCB needed an Elphas Adunga sudden death try to clinch the title against Nakuru RFC after coming from behind to tie the game 7-7 at full time.

Wanyore had gone ahead when the impressive Monate Akuei crossed over and Geoffrey Ominde converted for a 7-0 lead. The bankers fought back with all their arsenal and drew level with Geoffrey Okwach’s try converted by Levi Amunga.

Home side Quins meanwhile won the Challenge Trophy after beating Blak Blad 31-5.

Shares

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)