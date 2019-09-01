Dogo wins ‘bet’ against Malawi’s Chawinga

Shares

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Sep 1 – Harambee Starlets striker Mwanahalima Adam won a bet against Malawi’s Chinese based forward Tabitha Chawinga after scoring twice to help the Kenyans sail through to the third round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers in Machakos on Sunday.

Adam, nicknamed Dogo had placed a bet with Chawinga that if Starlets won the second leg, she (Chawinga) would give her a pair of boots.

Just like a good competitor, Chawinga accepted the loss and immediately after the match unlaced her boots and handed them to Mwanahalima who was still smiling in glee after finding the back of the net twice.

Speaking after the game, Mwanahalima says she was excited that the team was through to the third round and vowed they will look to replicate the same result when they face either Gabon or Ghana.

“It was a tough game because Malawi is not an easy side. We had planned for them after what we saw in the first leg and we executed our plan well. I am happy also to have scored a brace but not very excited because as a striker, that is my job,” said the pint-sized forward.

Speaking to Capital Sport after the game Chawinga said Kenya were deserved winners, noting her side was punished because of mistakes.

“That is how football is. You make mistakes and you are punished. We have to do better as a team next time. We were not well organized and all of us didn’t give enough effort. Kenya is a good team and they have so much depth,” she said.

“I have played against some of the players before at COSAFA and only like three players are still in the team. They have so many new faces but still they are a very strong team. Unlike us, we have just had the same team,” added the forward.

