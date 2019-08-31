You are here:

Muguna strikes twice as Gor floor Tusker

Gor Mahia’s Nicholas Kipkurui is joined by teammates in celebrating his goal against Tusker FC in a Kenyan Premier League match at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on August 31, 2019. PHOTO/Gor Mahia FC/Twitter

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia started their title defense in staggering fashion, hitting Tusker 5-2 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday with skipper Kenneth Muguna netting a brace.

The brewers had twice come from behind to draw 2-2 courtesy of two sensational goals by Boniface Muchiri, but playing infront of their adoring fans, K’Ogalo were in no mood to drop points on the opening day of the season.

Muchiri had dragged Tusker back twice after going down to goals from Nicholas Kipkurui and Muguna’s penalty before Charles Momanyi’s thumping header took Gor back infront and Muguna completing his brace with a belter of a hit.

Boniface Omondi then put the game to an end with another emphatic goal, chesting down Muguna’s cross to thump beyond Robert Mboya at the stroke of full time.

In other matches played on Saturday, Harambee Stars assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno began his tenure as the new KCB coach in emphatic fashion hitting his former side Sony Sugar 3-0 with goals from Dennis Odhiambo, Stephen Waruru and their former skipper Enock Agwanda.

At the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Wazito, making a return to top flight needed a late penalty by Elvis Rupia to draw 1-1 with Nzoia Sugar while new boys Kisumu All Stars lost 2-0 to Ulinzi Stars with Enosh Ochieng grabbing both for the soldiers.

-More to follow

