Nanok hits winner as Posta edge Sofapaka

Shares

NAROK, Kenya, Aug 30 – Former Gor Mahia forward Eliud Lokuwam struck the winner as Posta Rangers came from a goal down to beat Sofapaka 2-1 in the 2019/20 season opening Kenyan Premier League match at the Narok County Stadium.

While it was jubilation for Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo on his return to the club, his opposite number Divaldo Alves wasn’t as lucky as he started his tenure as Sofapaka coach on the losing end.

At the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo scored a late penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw for Western Stima away to Kariobangi Sharks.

Eric Kapaito and Patrick Otieno had scored as Sharks came from a goal down, but the powermen fought to the end to ensure they got a point on the opening day.

-More to follow

Shares

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)