Malkia Strikers come down to beat Cameroon to retain Africa Games title

RABAT, Morocco, Aug 30 – Malkia Strikers produced an amazing comeback twice to edge out Cameroon 3-1 and successfully retain the Africa Games title in Rabat, Morocco, handing Kenya final gold in the games.

Kenya’s veteran setter Jane Wanja served off the crunch match to see the Malkia Strikers be the first to register in the score board, but Cameroon were too good in blocks to see the African champions crawl back and take the lead.

With head coach Paul Bitok starting attacker Triza Atuka and Sharon Chumba in the bench, Cameroon were too strong to take the first set 25-12.

However, Kenya returned stronger in the second set as they recovered to give Cameroon a run for their money.

The introduction of Atuka and Chumba spiced up the Kenyan tempo as they pushed Cameroon to their side to take the lead to the end as Cameroon played a catch up game.

Experienced Mercy Moim played a key role in stabilising the Malkia’s display with her perfect serves that handed Kenya a 25-15 victory in the second set to take the tally to 1-1.

Kenya produced an amazing comeback to win the third set 26-24 and push the fourth set.

