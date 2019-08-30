Kenya harvest 6 gold on penultimate day in AG

Shares

RABAT, Morocco, Aug 30 – Robert Kiprop engineered Kenya’s gold medal harvest at the track and field competition that concluded Friday, leading compatriots Edward Zakayo and Richard Kimunyan in the men’s 5000m on the penultimate day of the Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Kenya also claimed double in the 1500m as World U18 champion Elijah Manangoi won the men’s gold while Qualyne Kiprop led compatriot Mary Kinuthia to a 1-2 finish.

The same performance was replicated in the field event as Commonwealth champion Julius Yego threw 87.3m to also lead Alexander Kiprotich to a 1-2 finish.

Kenya also won a rare gold in the women’s 400h Hurdles with Vernice Kerubo claiming victory in 56.95.

Kenya finished the day with six medals to take the tally to 10 gold medals.

