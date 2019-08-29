Wanyama to travel to Belgium for Brugge deal

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama will travel from London to Bruges on Friday to finalize a return to Belgium after Tottenham Hotspur agreed a deal reported to be in the region of Sh1.6bn (12mn pounds) for the midfielder.

Wanyama is yet to turn out for Spurs this season with head coach Mauricio Pochettino being categorical that he was yet to be persuaded to field him especially after the signing of Tanguy Ndombele who plays in a similar position.

Capital Sports has learnt that Wanyama will travel to Brugge in the morning to finalize details of the move including a medical and signing of the contract.

The midfielder had received several offers including from France, Turkey and Italy but is said to have been lured to Brugge by their ambition to do well in the Champions League.

Spurs are set to recoup the same amount they bought him for when he followed Pochettino from Southampton to the North London club three years ago in 2016.

Wanyama returns to Belgium where he started his football career with Germinal Beerschot from 2008 to 2011. He played alongside current Brugge head coach Philippe Clement during his time in Beerschot and the tactician has openly shown his admiration for the midfielder.

