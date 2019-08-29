Van Dijk beats Cristiano, Messi to UEFA top award

Shares

MONACO, Principality of Monaco, Aug 29 – Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk won the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award on Thursday, edging out Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, while Lucy Bronze took the women’s prize.

Dutchman Van Dijk starred as Liverpool won their sixth European Cup last season with a 2-0 Champions League final victory over Tottenham in Madrid.

Full-back Bronze won the Women’s Champions League title with Lyon before helping England reach the women’s World Cup semi-finals.

-More to follow

Shares

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)