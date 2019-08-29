Kenya’s Shaffi scoops silver at Africa Games

Shares

RABAT, Morocco, Aug 29 – Kenya’s Hassan Shaffi Bakari scooped silver in the men’s 52kg flyweight at the Africa Games after a 5-0 loss to Botswana’s Mohammed Rajab in the final played at the Al Amal Rabat hall in Morocco on Thursday night.

The Botswana dominated the three round bout that saw Shaffi go down twice, failing to score as the judges awarded Rajab maximum points.

Speaking after the bout, Shaffi said he was fighting cautiously since he was suffering from a left hand injury that he picked in the quarter final.

“It was a tough encounter, he (Rajab) was strong than me but I also had an injury that slowed my speed, this gave him the advantage. I am happy for the silver, it is a great achievement to me,” Shaffi told Capital Sport after the bout.

Head coach Benjamin Musa was pleased with the results, saying he has picked valuable lessons from the bout.

“Shaffi has done us proud, picking silver isn’t a small thing’, he was injured even at some point I thought of stopping the bout but he (Shaffi) told me he is strong, he will finish it,” Musa underscored.

To reach the final, Shaffi floored Ethiopian Wibshet Bekele 4-1 in the semi-final.

He started his campaign with a bye to the second round, then eliminated home boy Said Mortaji before flooring Ugandan Businge Champion of Uganda in the quarterfinals.

