Betway Kenya handed license to operate  

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – The Betting Control and Licensing Board has cleared gaming firm Betway Kenya to restore its operation after also being given a nod by the Kenya Revenue Authority.

Betway has relentlessly worked with relevant authorities and is glad to have been recognized for its strict levels of compliance having fulfilled requirements by BCLB and other relevant government bodies.

To uphold full compliance with taxation laws, Betway will be deducting 20% withholding tax from winnings in accordance with the law. This will be clearly displayed on individual bet slips to ensure transparency and for ease of understanding by the punter. The collected tax will be remitted directly to KRA on behalf of punters.

Betway continues to advocate responsible betting through a campaign that has been running on its social media pages dubbed ‘’Bet the Responsible Way’’.

This is to ensure that its customers understand the fundamentals of betting and continue to get the entertainment benefits that come from betting in a responsible manner that does not lead to bankruptcy, emotional distress or addiction.

In addition to this, the company has instituted measures to ensure only individuals that are of age can register and enjoy the services offered in their betting platform.

As a good corporate citizen, Betway remains committed to community sport development cutting across different sport disciplines such as football, volleyball, basketball and golf.

Several teams have benefited from kits and infrastructural development courtesy of Betway in its 3 years of operation and more will benefit through the companies CSR initiatives that target communities in need of support.

Upon going live, Betway Kenya has launched new and exciting features to continue its promise to give its customers a unique gaming experience; these include a revised 4-to-Score and Win Boost feature.

“We take this opportunity to thank all our customers and stakeholders for their patience and loyalty to our brand throughout this journey. We promise to continue offering stellar service and remarkable gaming experiences as we play our part in promoting responsible gaming in Kenya”, said Leon Kiptum, Betway Kenya Country Manager.

Shares

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)