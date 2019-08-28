Kenya win two more medals at Africa Games

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Kenya took its medal tally at the Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco to 13 on Wednesday after clinching two more silvers in the men’s 800m and the women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

Mercy Wanjiru clinched silver in the steeplechase while Cornelius Tuwei picked the same medal color in the men’s 800m.

Wanjiru who was Kenya’s lone representative in the water and barrier race gave a fight in the race and she came in second after clocking nine minutes, 37.53 seconds.

She was sandwiched between two Ethiopians with Mekides Abebe clincing gold after winning the race in nine minutes, 35.18 seconds while Weynshet Ansa finished third to claim bronze in a time of nine minutes, 38.56 seconds.

Tuwei meanwhile finished agonizingly close to Tunisia’s Ayouni Abdessalem after clocking one minute, 45.41 seconds, the North African winning the two lap race in a minute, 45.17 seconds.

Kenya’s other representatives in the race Abel Kipsang and Nicholas Kiplangat finished fourth and sixth respectively.

Meanwhile, Kenya wasn’t lucky in the men’s and women’s 400m with Mary Moraa finishing fourth in the women’s race after clocking 51.97, a few inches off Ghana’s Grace Obuor who won bronze in 51.86. Botswana’s Moroko Galefele won the race.

In the men’s race, Alphas Kishoyian finished fifth in a race won by Scotch Leungo of Botswana.

