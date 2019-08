Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – The national women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers continued with their impressive performance in the ongoing Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco, whitewashing Senegal by straight sets to sail into the semifinals.

The Kenyan queens topped Pool A after registering a 25-11 win in the first set before recording a 25-15 victory in the second set and sealing it with a 25-12 in the final set.

-More to follow-

