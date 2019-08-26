Rudisha thankful after surviving car accident

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Two-time Olympic champion David Rudisha has thanked “the Almighty God for the gift of life” after surviving a car accident in his native Kenya.

The world 800m record holder, 30, was driving his SUV on the Nairobi-Kisumu highway when a tyre burst and the vehicle collided head-on with a bus.

Rudisha was treated for minor soft-tissue injuries and police confirmed there were no deaths in the accident.

Thanking the Almighty God for the gift of life.Saturday night around 1030Hrs I survived a tragic road accident at Keroka on my way home to Kilgoris after a head on collision with a bus plying Kisii Nairobi Route. I am fine with no injuries! Thank you 🙏🏻 for your prayers. pic.twitter.com/RZdwemLwXG — David Rudisha (@rudishadavid) August 26, 2019

“I am fine with no injuries,” Rudisha tweeted. “Thank you for your prayers.”

The collision occurred at around 22:30 local time on Saturday (20:30 BST) as the two-time world champion was travelling to his home in Kilgoris, western Kenya.

Keroka police chief Walter Abondo said: “Rudisha was rushed to the Keroka Sub County Hospital where the doctors revealed that the athlete had not suffered any fractures, and he has been allowed to go home and rest.”

Rudisha has not competed since the Shanghai Diamond League meeting in May 2017 because of recurrent back and knee injuries and he is reported to have started light training with a view to defending his Olympic title at Tokyo 2020.

He has a wild card for next month’s World Athletics Championships in Doha but he is not expected to compete in the national trials in Nairobi on 12-13 September.

-By BBC Sport-

