Mariga among 5 Jubilee contestants to run for Kibra MPs seat  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Kenya’s football star Macdonald Mariga is among five candidates fighting for a nomination slot to vie for Kibra MPs seat under the ruling Jubilee Party.

Mariga, the first ever East African to win a UEFA Champions League title, when he clinched the medal in 2010 then featuring for Inter Milan under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho, will be out to emulate football great George Weah who was elected Liberia President.

If he sails through the nomination stage, Mariga will face off the Raila Odinga led Orange Democratic Movement candidate.

Others fighting for the ruling party’s nomination slot include Said Ibrahim, Peter Kinyanjui and Doreen Wasike, the only lady contestant.

Mariga, 32, who launched his career with the national football team Harambee Stars in 2003, has notched five goals for Kenya having 40 caps.

He started his career at Ulinzi Stars as a youth player before joining the Kenyan Premier League in 2003, signing for 11-time KPL champions Tusker FC for one season. He then went to Kenya Pipeline from 2004-2005.

Mariga broke his professional ranks in 2005, joining Swedish club Enköpings SK for one season before being signed by Helsingborgs IF another Swedish club the following season.

He made his name while at Parma, an Italian top club where he played for three seasons from 2007-2010 before joining titans Inter Milan for four seasons from 2010-2014 where he played 21 matches, scoring a single goal.

Its at Inter where he entered into history books after being the firs Kenyan and East African player to win a UEFA Champions League trophy. Mariga entered the field as a late substitute against Bayern Munich as the Mourinho side won 2-0.

He then went to Spain, signing on loan for Segunda B side Real Sociedad in 2011-2012 before returning to Parma. His last stint as a professional footballer was in 2017-18 season where he signed for Real Oviedo in Spain.

Mariga has suffered a recurring knee injury that slowed down his football career.

He comes from a sporting family, with his father Noah Wanyama having played for AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars while his younger brother Victor Wanyama plays for English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

