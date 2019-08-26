Gor out to get one over USM Alger in CAF CL

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack will be keen to guide his side to inflict some revenge on their rivals USM Alger of Algeria in the qualifying round of the Confederations of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

The Algerian side defeated Gor Mahia, the Kenyan Premier League champions 2-1, in the group stage of 2018-2019 CAF Confederation Cup before going on to win the championship. The winner of the clash will advance to the group stage while the loser will enter the Confederation Cup play-off round.

However, Polack, who was recruited last month, will have a chance to cement his place in the history of Gor Mahia should he guide the Kenyan champions past their Algerian opponents.

“I am happy with the performance my players have displayed against Aigle Noir of Burundi. We opened up our opponents with two early goals and that is what killed off the game. I hope as we head to the next round we will be as clinical to make sure we qualify for the CAF Champions League group stages,” said Polack on Monday in Nairobi.

Now the Kenyan champions will come up against the Algerian side with hope to break the jinx and qualify for the first time to the CAF Champions League Group Stage.

Last season, Gor Mahia were eliminated from the CAF Champions League campaign in the qualifying round by Lobi Stars of Nigeria on the away goal rule after the two-legged tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

-By Xhinua Sports-

Shares

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)