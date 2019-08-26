Golden night as Kenya bags two gold in Rabat

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – It was a golden night for Kenya at the ongoing Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco as the athletics powerhouse bagged two gold medals in the opening day of track and field events, as Benjamin Kigen and Lilian Kasait reigned supreme on Monday.

Benjamin Kigen opened the day with a gold medal in the men’s 3000m steeplechase where he clocked 8:12.39 beating Ethiopian Wale Getnet who came second in 8:14.06 while home boy Soufiane Elbakkali from Morocco was third in 8:19.45.

Favourite, Olympic and World champion Conseslus Kipruto did not finish as he dropped out after the second lap. This comes after he made his first appearance from a season long injury layoff in Paris Diamond League where finished second last.

Another Kenyan Rop Joash Kiplimo also did not finish the race that Kenya always dominate.

-Kasait sprint-

In the second final of the night, Kasait, the 2017 World Cross Country bronze medallist, out muscled Ethiopian Feysa Hawi to take the gold medal after sprinting to cross the finish line in 15:33.63.

The Ethiopian settles for second in a time of 15:33.99 ahead of compatriot Tariku Alemitu who settled for bronze after recording 15:37.15. Another Kenyan in the race Lydia Jeruto Lagat finished sixth in 15:43.56.

