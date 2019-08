Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Nicholas Kipkurui grabbed the headlines after starring in the match to inspire Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia humiliate Burundi side Aigle Noi 5-1 and storm into the first round of the CAF Champions League.

K’Ogalo progressed with a heavy 5-1 aggregate win after the first leg ended in a goalless draw away in Bunjubura.

-Developing story-

