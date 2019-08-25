Ben Stokes heroics: How Twitter saw it

Shares

LEEDS, United Kingdom, Aug 25 – How Twitter reacted to Ben Stokes’s heroics in the third Ashes Test and England’s nail-biting one-wicket victory over Australia:

“I have no sister but if I did I’d want her to marry Ben Stokes.”

— Former England spinner Graeme Swann.

“ARISE SIR BEN STOKES.”

— England’s Barmy Army supporters group.

“I’ve seen some remarkable cricket moments in my life but that is the best I’ve seen in over 50 years. @benstokes38 saved the Ashes and gave a magical inspirational innings. Even better than his World Cup performance.”

— Former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott.

“Hi, my name is Ben, Ben Stokes!”

— Ex England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

“This is by far the most intense game I’ve ever seen In my life.”

— England fast bowler Jofra Archer.

“That was special from Ben Stokes. Single handedly winning the test match. Great viewing.”

— Former India batting star Virender Sehwag.

“One of the best innings of test match cricket you will see, well played @benstokes38. What a game, what a test match.#ashesaliveandkicking. Both teams so close together. Go the Aussies for the next test.”

— Ex-Australian player and coach Darren Lehmann.

“The greatest ever innings by an Englishman.”

— Former England skipper Alastair Cook.

“What an innings… What a man… @benstokes38 that was beyond comprehension. #Respect #Greatness.”

— English golfer Ian Poulter.

“You cannot do that Ben Stokes …..”

— Ex-England captain Nasser Hussain.

“In 24 hours we’ve seen Australia win an unwinnable basketball match, and lose an unloseable cricket match.”

— Former Australian tennis player Paul McNamee in reference to the cricket drama and Australia’s stunning basketball triumph over the United States on Saturday.

“Never in the history of Test cricket was so much owed by so many to so few…. #winston.”

— Ex-South African spinner Pat Symcox.

“That was pretty special! @benstokes38 , that was ridiculous! Well done. Ashes alive and well.”

— AB De Villiers, South African batting star.

“Wow, just Wow. The Ashes is something else. England and Australia keeping test cricket alive. The rest of the world MUST come to the party now…”

— Alviro Petersen, another former South African player.

“What a remarkable Test Match. One of the best test 100s you will see. Brilliant stuff from @benstokes38 Gritty contribution from Leach.”

— Ex-India batsman VVS Laxman.

“@benstokes38 most valuable player in the world game today. Brilliant performance. Hats off to you.”

— Australian international Brad Hogg.

