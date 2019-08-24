Wakhu steers team to Pro-Am win in Nyali

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – David Wakhu played a score of 4-under par to lead his team to victory with a combined score of 86 points to win the ProAm event of the first leg of the 2019/2020 Safari Tour event played at the Nyali Golf and Country Club on Saturday.

Wakhu played in the company of amateur golfers Mohammed Essa, John Middleton and Hilda Mugure.

Speaking after his round, Wakhu said that conditions on the course were tough. “The wind was blowing hard for most of the day, making it difficult to judge distances with the wind either behind or against the flight of the ball.”

He added; “The greens were receptive, and I trust they will remain so through the next few days.”

The team of Pro Alfred Nandwa, Peris Venessa, Joseph Kaguru and Terry Odoo finished with a combined score of 84 which included the Nandwa’s individual score of level par.

Golf Pros Simon Ngige and Greg Snow returned individual scores of 2-under par to lead their ProAm teams to third and fourth positions.

With the ProAm now concluded, focus shifts to the main Safari Tour event to be held from Sunday 25th August to Wednesday 28th August 2019. The Pros will tee off for their first round from 7am Sunday.

Bhavi Shah, a lady golf professional, will play alongside her male counterparts and Nyali’s Matthew Wahome will make his professional debut at this first Safari Tour event.

Safari Tour Calendar 2019/20

Event 1 Nyali Golf and Country Club 24th – 28th August 2019

Event 2 Uganda Open (Lake Victoria Serena) 10th – 14th September 2019

Event 3 Royal Nairobi Golf Club 12th – 16th October 2019

Event 4 Entebbe Open (Entebbe Golf Club) 30th Oct – 2nd Nov 2019

Event 5 Rwanda Open (Kigali Golf Club) 6th – 9th November 2019

Event 6 Great Rift Valley Golf Club 23rd – 27th November 2019

Event 7 Muthaiga Golf Club 14th – 18th December 2019

Event 8 Thika Greens 4th – 8th January 2020

Event 9 Sigona Golf Club 25th – 29th January 2020

Event 10 Kitante Open (Uganda Golf Club) 12th – 15th February 2020

Event 11 Karen Country Club 22nd -26th February 2020

Event 12 Tanzania Open (Kiligolf) TBC

2019 Magical Kenya Open, Karen Country Club, 12th – 15th March 2020.

Shares

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)