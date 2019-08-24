Simbas seal double over Zambia in Victoria Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The Kenya Simbas picked a win in the Victoria Cup hosted at the Nairobi’s RFUEA Ground, following their 30-16 victory over visitors Zambia on Saturday.

The Kenya 15s side grounded four tries and added penalties while Zambia only managed a try to add on tries.

The Paul Odera side will now turn attention to inviting Zimbabwe Sables in a match that they will be out to avenge the 30-29 defeat suffered in Harare.

The Saturday wins means the Simbas complete a double over Zambia having taken down the same foes 43-23 at the Nkana West Rugby Field, Kitwe in late July.

A penalty by Isaac Njoroge started it all before skipper of the day Curtis Lilako landed a try that Njoroge was sure with the extra for a 10-0 lead by the Simbas.

A Laston Mukosa penalty for Zambia reduced the scores to 10-3 but a try by Elkeans Musonye, after a dash from the base of the scrum, had Kenya up 15-3.

Zambia then came dangerously close with a penalty and conversion from the boots of Mukosa, the two in between Outside center Edward Mumba’s try to come to within two points; 15-13. Njoroge’s boot had Kenya stretch to 18-13 heading to the break.

Just as he did at the start, Njoroge activated the second half with a penalty paving was for two unconverted tries Oscar Simiyu and Brian Amaitsa. A long range penalty by Mukosa wrapped the game at 31-16.

