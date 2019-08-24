Malkia silence Cameroon in Africa Games

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Being in charge in his first competitive match since his appointment as the head coach, Paul Bitok launched his journey at the helm of national women’s Volleyball team, Malkia Strikers with a 3-1 victory over tough opponents Cameroon in the opening match of the Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The Malkia Strikers overcame resistant Africa Champions Cameroon 3-1 (25-22, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17) on the second day of the women’s volleyball competition multi-sport games.

It was a repeat of the 2019 African Cup of Nations final where the Kenyans revenged their defeat when they got silver medal and leave gold for the Cameroonians.

Cameroon were without their Most Valuable Player at the Africa Games, Moma Bassoko who was injured, seeing the Kenyan girls dominate the net through their efficient blocker Edith Wisa and experienced Trizah Atuka.

When Cameroon came back in the third set, quickly the Kenyans controlled their defence to win the crucial match.

Shares

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)