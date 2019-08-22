What next for Wanyama? Brugge in talks

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 22 – Tottenham are in talks with Belgian side Club Brugge over the transfer of Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama.

The 28-year-old Kenyan, who joined Spurs from Southampton in 2016 for Sh1.3 billion (£11m), could move to the Jupiler Pro League leaders for an initial Sh1.1 billion (£9m).

Club Brugge paid Sh808 million (£6.4m) for former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet earlier this month.

Wanyama has seen his first-team chances diminish after Harry Winks’ return from injury at the start of last season.

He has also faced extra competition in midfield since the signing of Tanguy Ndombele for a club record Sh6.6 billion (£53.8m).

Defensive midfielder Wanyama is yet to play this campaign and made 13 Premier League appearances last term.

He played 18 and 36 times in the two previous top-flight seasons.

