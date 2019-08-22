Chapa Dimba star Ochieng joins W.Stima

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Kenyan Premier League club Western Stima FC has signed Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom All-Star player Benson Ochieng on a two-year deal.

Ochieng, who steered his Kisumu based side Manyatta United to winning the national title in Meru, becomes the second Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom player to be signed by Western Stima, joining his team-mate Ibrahim Ochieng.

“We have already featured Benson in some of our pre-season games and going by his style of play, you can think he is already a seasoned KPL player. He is very disciplined, eager and quick to learn. I look to slowly continue involving him in the team’s games as he is still a young player. Just like his fellow playmate Ibrahim, I believe that they will go far,” Western Stima head coach Salim Babu confirmed.

Both players were part of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom All-star team that attended a training program in Spain organised by Safaricom in partnership with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and La Liga.

Elsewhere, Austin Wahongo another Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom star who played for Manyatta United player has been signed up by National Super League Team Coast Stima FC as they prepare to wage a spirited battle to join the Kenya Premier League.

“Osto” as he is popularly known was scouted during Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom National finals where he played for Manyatta United as an attacked midfielder. He played an instrumental role in ensuring his team carried the trophy.

In what has been a good week for former Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom players, the tournament’s season one Most Valuable Player, David Majak who plays for Tusker FC was recently awarded the Young Player of the Year Award in the recently concluded LG Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) 2019 Awards.

