Uganda U19 cricket team to defend title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – The Uganda national under-19 cricket team return to Nairobi this week to defend their title in the 2019 edition of The Hayer One Star Field Youth Cricket League.

The third edition of this annual tournament starts on Wednesday, August 21 and will be played at various venues throughout the city, culminating in the finals on Sunday, August 25 at Nairobi Gymkhana.

Building on the success of 2018, a total of 34 teams and a total of 450 young players have entered the Under-9, Under-11, Under-13, Under-15 in addition to the Under-19 category drawn from Uganda, Nairobi, Nakuru and Mombasa covering national, provincial, clubs and school teams. Both boys and girls are playing in each of the categories.

Star Field Sports, organisers of this youth cricket bonanza recently formed a strategic partnership with Gary Kirsten Cricket (GKC) of South Africa.

The Hayer One Star Field Youth Cricket League 2019 will be a showcase of their efforts, having hosted a High-Performance Coaching Camp with GKC in April this year.

Star Field Sports Director, Karan Kaul said, “We expect the standard to be very high this year, especially after the successful High-Performance Camp which attracted 105 children.

We are delighted the defending champions, Uganda Under-19s are in Nairobi this week. Budding cricketers are also expected from Cricket Kenya Development sides from Homa Bay, Nairobi, Nakuru Counties. Cricket associations from Uganda, Coast and the East Africa Cricket and Development Foundation have also sent teams.”

Clubs and schools hosting the youth league and putting their facilities to good use this week include: Nairobi Gymkhana, Sikh Union Sports Club, Ruaraka Sports Club, Sir Ali Muslim Club, Nairobi Jaffrey’s Sports Club, Peponi Secondary School and Jamhuri High School.

The Finals on Sunday will be open to all, and the organisers have put on a Festival of Cricket including entertainment and catering for all ages taking place at Nairobi Gymkhana. Grounds open at 9 am. The medal ceremony is scheduled for 6 pm.

