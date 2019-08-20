Obama basketball jersey sells for Sh12.3 million

You are here:

NEW YORK, United States, Aug 20 – A basketball jersey once owned by former US president Barack Obama sold Monday for Sh12.3 million ($120,000), according to the Dallas auction house that sold it.

The number 23 jersey belonged to 18-year-old Obama while he was a senior at Punahou high school in Hawaii, where he lived at the time, according to Heritage Auctions.

The jersey was valued at Sh10 million ($100,000) before it was sold.

Obama is a known basketball fan and was often seen playing during his tenure at the White House, with presidential staffers, celebrities or other guests.

