Kimanzi unveiled as Harambee Stars boss

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has unveiled Francis Kimanzi as the new coach for the national football team Harambee Stars on a two-year deal.

Kimanzi, who is the immediate former assistant coach, will be assisted by Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno as his first assistant, former Posta Rangers and AFC Leopards’ Lawrence Webo was named the goalkeeper trainer while Enos Karani was appointed the fitness coach.

“We laid a good foundation with our former coach, qualifying for AFCON for the first time in 15 years,” said coach Francis Kimanzi.

“This is a continuation of the good job we did, and we are looking forward to accomplishing our biggest challenge of getting the team back to AFCON 2021,” he added.

The coach’s first assignment will be a scheduled friendly match against Uganda slated for September 8, 2019, in Nairobi.

Stars will play yet another friendly match against Libya, away, in October, prior to their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Egypt and Togo in November.

Shares

(Visited 28 times, 28 visits today)