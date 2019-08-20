KCB FC unleashes squad for 2019 season

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – KCB Football Club has unveiled its squad ahead of the 2019/2020 Kenyan Premier League season which is scheduled to kick off August 30.

The KCB Bank Kenya backed outfit has completed the signing of 8 new players and unveiled tactician Zedekiah Otieno (Zico) as the new head coach.

While unveiling the team in Nairobi Monday afternoon, KCB Group Director Regional Businesses Paul Russo who is also the Club’s President said the changes are geared towards boosting the Club’s performance in the premier league.

“We are confident that the squad has what it takes to compete effectively in the local football scene, we are targeting the top honours this season” said Mr. Russo. “The have strengthened all the departments, learning from last season’s experiences so as to give the team the technical capacity it requires in the highly competitive premier league setting,” he added.

Zico has recently been tapped as assistant coach for the national team Harambee Stars.

KCB has brought on board Ugandan Goalkeeper Allan Owini, Sofapaka duo of midfielder Denis Odhiambo and Striker Steven Waruru.

The club has also signed Pascal Ogweno of Gor Mahia, Regan Paul from Busia Olympics, Enock Agwanda of Sony Sugar and Kisumu all-stars duo of striker Ian Motanda and defender Moses Odhiambo.

KCB technical bench comprises of Team Manager Bramwell Simiyu, Head Coach Zedekiah Otieno, assisted by Godfey Oduor Otieno. Samuel Macharia will be the Strength and conditioning coach, while 37-year-old Michael Oyando will double as trainer and team coordinator with Charles Omondi Owour being appointed as goalkeeper trainer. The team management team comprises of Mr Russo, Azu Ogola (CEO), Nkatha Mutungi (Marketing), Peter Mwaura (Communciations) and Haji Mohammed (Finance).

KCB FC will kick off the 2019/20 season with an away clash with Sony Sugar in Awendo followed by matches against newly promoted outfit Kisumu All Stars, defending champions Gor Mahia and Homeboyz in Nzoia.

Shares

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)