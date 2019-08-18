Solid Mwamba unbreakable at Prinsloo 7s 

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Collins Injera led side Mwamba Rugby Club are this year’s Prinsloo 7s champions following their sudden death 12-7 victory over Homeboyz as the fourth leg of the National Sevens Series concluded on Sunday at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

The match ended 7-7 in regular time after Homeboyz cancelled out Injera’s converted try to head to the sudden death that saw Mike Okello land the winning try for Mwamba handing them the win.

The win saw them pick the second title this season after clinching theKabeberi 7s that they hosted three weeks ago, beating Menengai Oilers in the cup final.

It was a sweet revenge for Mwamba against the Dejeeyz as they lost 19-12 in the 2018 final. To reach the cup final, Stanbic Mwamba beat hosts Nakuru RFC 12-8 as Homeboyz shut out Menengai Oilers 25-0 in the second semifinal.

Hosts Nakuru RFC finished third yet again as they beat Menengai Oilers 26-5, KCB defeated Kabras Sugar 17-0 to claim the Plate, Nondies lifted the challenge trophy after seeing off Quins 24-15 while Western Bulls won the 13th place final with a 21-0 win over Blak Blad.

After collecting the maximum 22 points, Mwamba are second in the overall standing on 69 points, three behind leaders KCB RFC who retained their top spot despite finishing fifth in Prinsloo 7s.

Nakuru lies third on 64 points tied with Homeboyz Rugby, Menengai Oilers comes fifth on 61 points while Impala faded to sixth on 45 points. Their neighbors Kenya Harlequin are 15th on 11 points.

The Series take a one-week break before returning with the last two legs of the season -Christies and Driftwood 7s.

-Additional reporting by Raga House-

